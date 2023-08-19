Wichita to take down Old Town Sculpture Walkabout Project

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will soon take down a series of sculptures found across Old Town. That doesn’t mean the pedestals will say empty.

The Wichita Arts Council said it ran out of funding to pay the artists they feature in the Sculpture Walkabout project.

Since 2008, the city would pay around a dozen artists to loan their works to the project which were all available for sale.

Matthew Broderick, the vice president of the Arts Council, said the group received a lot of support following the announcement, including a $5,000 donation.

“If the public starts to appreciate them, and then when we say “okay, now it’s time for us to step away,” and somebody else wants to jump in and take that mantle, we’re happy to pass the torch to them,” said Broderick.

He said the arts council doesn’t have an immediate plan but is in talks with the Wichita Public Schools and other groups to discuss new ways to fill the spaces.

