Joan Meyer laid to rest, as family and friends honor her impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The legacy of the Marion County Record co-owner was honored Saturday morning as 98-year-old Joan Meyer was laid to rest a week after her death.

Family and friends gathered at Valley United Methodist Church to pay respects to the long-time Marion resident and paper owner.

Last Friday, Marion Police carried out a search warrant, which was withdrawn earlier this week, at the newspaper’s office and Meyer’s home taking electronics and other items.

Meyer died one day after the raid took place, suffering from a heart attack.

Relatives said after her funeral, they thought if the raid didn’t happen, she would still be alive.

Retta Harnar said, “I felt like she was murdered. That raid upset her. That was her communication center because she couldn’t get downtown all the time to get back to the record. She wrote her column there. It wasn’t right.”

Kelley O’Connor said, “She had a beautiful life. Very full. They traveled extensively, always up for travel, reunions, parties, and get-togethers. Always very active.”

Meyer was buried next to her late husband, Bill Meyer, at the Marion Cemetery.

