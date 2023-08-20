More record heat possible today and Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weather Alert Day(s) for Extreme Heat continue through Tuesday for most of Kansas

Excessive heat is expected to continue across Kansas through Wednesday with triple-digit weather in the forecast through Friday. While record highs are possible today and Monday, we are not expecting the type of extreme heat we picked up on Saturday. No mistake it’s going to be hot with temperatures running 10-20 degrees above normal for August. This heat wave looks to continue through Friday before the temperatures drop back to normal for next weekend.

An area of high pressure aloft (heat dome) extends across Kansas and the Plains states through Thursday will migrate towards the Desert Southwest by Friday and next weekend allowing a “cool front” to move in from the Rockies and northern Plains. Dry weather will persist through the week, with only slight chances of showers and a few storms by the weekend (mainly across northern and western Kansas).

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Excessive Heat Warning until 10 PM Wednesday**

Today: Sunny and very hot, record high possible. Wind: SW/S 5-10. High: 108

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot, more records possible. Wind: S 5-10. High: 106

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75

Tue: High: 104 Sunny.

Wed: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 102 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 72 Partly cloudy, not as hot.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

