Person critically hurt after vehicle hits tree

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The accident happened at 37th St. and Tobin Ave. just after 5 a.m. according to Wichita police.

WPD said they believe the driver may have crashed into signs before hitting the tree.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Officials are looking into what caused the crash and if impairment or medical conditions were factors.

