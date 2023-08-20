Thousands without power in S. Wichita

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Emergency Manager confirmed a reported explosion at the electrical substation near Seneca and MacArthur is causing massive power outages in the area.

The Evergy outage map shows nearly 6,000 people are currently without power.

Some residents sent 12 News reports from Evergy estimating the power would be back on around 6:15 p.m.

