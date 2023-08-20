Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues this week

Highs from 100 to 110 degrees
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dangerous heat will continue for the entire week ahead before relief arrives next weekend.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will range from 100 to 108 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Extreme heat will continue for several days with highs remaining in the 100s through Friday. Use caution if you will be outside during the afternoon, as temperatures this hot could lead to heat related illness if precautions are not taken.

A cold front will move into the state on Friday, which will bring heat relief by next weekend. Highs will fall back into the upper 80s to lower 90s, and a few thunderstorms will be possible over portions of western Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot again. Wind: S 5-10. High: 106

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75

Tue: High: 105 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 104 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 104 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 103 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy, not as hot.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

