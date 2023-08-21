City of Lawrence cancels outdoor activities due to heat

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Extreme heat has led to the cancelation of nearly all events scheduled by the City of Lawrence’s Parks and Recreation Department for the week.

All programs -- except for rescheduled adult sand volleyball leagues which have been moved to indoor recreation centers -- have been postponed through Thursday, Aug. 24.

The City said sand volleyball league play for Thursday night has been postponed and will be rescheduled along with all adult softball, ultimate frisbee and youth baseball games scheduled for Monday through Thursday evening.

All rentals and field reservations for baseball, softball, soccer, football and outdoor pickleball at the courts in Lyons Park and the courts outside Sports Pavilion Lawrence have also been canceled.

FORECAST: Excessive heat warnings remain in place, air quality alert in effect Monday night

In Lawrence, the heat index reached as high as 134 on Sunday and Monday.

The City said refunds will be issued for anyone impacted by the rental cancelations.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Emergency Manager confirmed a reported explosion at the electrical...
Power restored for many in S. Wichita, Red Cross opens cooling center
Marion County Record seizure
Affidavits used to justify search warrant at Marion County Record released
FILE
Starlink visible across Kansas sky
Wichita Police said life-saving measures were attempted by Fire and EMS and the man was taken...
Man dies after being found unresponsive in College Hill backyard pool
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues this week

Latest News

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
Initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
A media lawyer has reviewed the affidavits and says they don't provide a clear connection...
KDOR calls Marion Co Record's use of website legal
On Saturday, Manhattan, Kan., registered as one of the hottest cities in the nation at 115...
Manhattan hits top spot for highest temps in America over the weekend
12 News Journalist Cale Chapman speaks with Manhattan residents about how the heat impacts...
Manhattan, Kansas holds the top spot for highest temps in America over the weekend