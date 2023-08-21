Evergy offers ways to keep cool as temps heat up

Residents use air conditioning systems more now after seeing record heat for two straight months.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With triple-digit temperatures forecasted for the rest of the week in Kansas, Evergy said it has the generation capacity available to meet customers’ needs.

“Our system is reliable,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. “Evergy performs seasonal maintenance work on its power plants and transmission and distribution systems during mild weather to help prepare them to meet customer needs during the hot summer months. While we have seen some outages over the past few days, it’s been within normal expectations for extremely hot weather. Crews are responding quickly to restore power when outages occur.”

Evergy said it works with the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates generation resources for the region. The energy company provided some ways to keep your home cool as air conditioners work overtime to keep up with the heat:

  • Cook with small appliances. Ovens release heat that makes it harder to keep your home cool. Try cooking with appliances that use less energy, such as microwaves, crockpots, or an air fryer.
  • Close blinds, shades, or curtains to block sunlight during the hottest part of the day – especially for south- or west-facing windows.
  • Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to push cool air down. Just remember to turn them off when you leave the room, since fans cool people, not rooms.
  • Keep cool air from heading out an exterior door by placing a draft stopper to block gaps at the threshold, adding weatherstripping inside door frames, or attaching a door seal to the bottom of the door.
  • Make sure HVAC filters have been changed. Changing them every three months keeps air flowing properly and ensures furnaces and air conditioners work at peak efficiency.

