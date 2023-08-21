Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students attending the first day of school at some Kansas City Public Schools had a shorter day than planned.

The district released eight schools early because of the heat. The heat index soared above 100 degrees and the district said many of its secondary buildings do not have central air conditioning.

The school district notified parents Monday afternoon that school will be released early for the reminder of the week.

We understand this might come as a sudden change, but the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities. It’s important to note that many of our secondary schools don’t have AC units in all of the classrooms, and the existing AC units are struggling due to this unusual heat, and are not able to maintain a comfortable temperature within our facilities. Considering these challenging conditions, we believe that allowing students to return home early is the responsible and safe choice. Our top priority, as always, is the safety and security of our students and staff. This decision, while difficult, follows our promise to responsibly care for your children.

The district said it knows the situation will likely bring added stress to thousands of families, and says it appreciates the understanding of everyone impacted.

Release Times

KCPS says students at the following schools will follow the release times the remainder of this week:

The following schools will release at 10:50 a.m. daily through Friday:

Central High School

East High School

Lincoln Prep

Lincoln Middle School

Northeast High

Paseo Academy

Southeast High School

Success @Anderson

The following schools will release at 11:50 a.m. daily through Friday:

Border Star Montessori

Central Middle

Garfield Elementary

Gladstone Elementary

Hartman Elementary

Holliday Montessori

King Elementary

James Elementary

Northeast Middle

Pitcher Elementary

Garcia Elementary

Trailwoods Elementary

Whittier Elementary

The following schools will release at 12:45 p.m. daily through Friday:

AC Prep

Banneker Elementary

Carver Dual Language School

Hale Cook Elementary

Faxon Elementary

Foreign Language Academy

Rogers Elementary

Melcher Elementary

Phillis Wheatley Elementary

Success @ Knotts

Wendell Phillips Elementary

The school district said all students will be served lunch before they are dismissed for the day.

Athletic teams may still practice indoors this week. Late activity buses will be available for students at 2 p.m.

LINC will to offer before-school care, but there will be NO afternoon LINC care or activities.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.