Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students attending the first day of school at some Kansas City Public Schools had a shorter day than planned.

The district released eight schools early because of the heat. The heat index soared above 100 degrees and the district said many of its secondary buildings do not have central air conditioning.

The school district notified parents Monday afternoon that school will be released early for the reminder of the week.

The district said it knows the situation will likely bring added stress to thousands of families, and says it appreciates the understanding of everyone impacted.

Release Times

KCPS says students at the following schools will follow the release times the remainder of this week:

The following schools will release at 10:50 a.m. daily through Friday:

  • Central High School
  • East High School
  • Lincoln Prep
  • Lincoln Middle School
  • Northeast High
  • Paseo Academy
  • Southeast High School
  • Success @Anderson

The following schools will release at 11:50 a.m. daily through Friday:

  • Border Star Montessori
  • Central Middle
  • Garfield Elementary
  • Gladstone Elementary
  • Hartman Elementary
  • Holliday Montessori
  • King Elementary
  • James Elementary
  • Northeast Middle
  • Pitcher Elementary
  • Garcia Elementary
  • Trailwoods Elementary
  • Whittier Elementary

The following schools will release at 12:45 p.m. daily through Friday:

  • AC Prep
  • Banneker Elementary
  • Carver Dual Language School
  • Hale Cook Elementary
  • Faxon Elementary
  • Foreign Language Academy
  • Rogers Elementary
  • Melcher Elementary
  • Phillis Wheatley Elementary
  • Success @ Knotts
  • Wendell Phillips Elementary

The school district said all students will be served lunch before they are dismissed for the day.

Athletic teams may still practice indoors this week. Late activity buses will be available for students at 2 p.m.

LINC will to offer before-school care, but there will be NO afternoon LINC care or activities.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

