LIVE: City Council holds first meeting since raid on Marion County Record
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - Marion city leaders are holding their first meeting since the raid of the city’s newspaper more than a week ago.
According to the meeting agenda released on Friday, the council will not be commenting on the ongoing investigation. The Marion mayor said he would not be a the meeting due to a previously scheduled vacation.
12 News will be in the newsroom to follow along with the meeting.
