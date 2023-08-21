LIVE: City Council holds first meeting since raid on Marion County Record

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - Marion city leaders are holding their first meeting since the raid of the city’s newspaper more than a week ago.

According to the meeting agenda released on Friday, the council will not be commenting on the ongoing investigation. The Marion mayor said he would not be a the meeting due to a previously scheduled vacation.

12 News will be in the newsroom to follow along with the meeting.

