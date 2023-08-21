Man killed in north Wichita attack

It happened just after midnight Monday near 11th and Broadway
One person is dead after an attack early Monday near 11th and Broadway
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating an attack that left one man dead in north Wichita. It happened just after midnight Monday near 11th and N. Broadway. First responders attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

Police did not go into detail on the man’s injuries, but we know police were initially sent to investigate a cutting. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

