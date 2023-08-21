Manhattan hits top spot for highest temps in America over the weekend

12 News Journalist Cale Chapman speaks with Manhattan residents about how the heat impacts their activities.
By Cale Chapman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One Kansas town is now nationally famous in a way that might be hard to appreciate.

Over the weekend, Manhattan, Kansas reached record-high heat status as the hottest city in the nation. The city reached 115 degrees; beating out other cities such as Dallas and Phoenix.

Despite the heat, some residents decided to continue with their outdoor plans, including Susie Wilkinson. She decided to go for a run.

“Usually, I work out indoors on Sunday nights, but I wanted to sweat, so coming out here definitely did the trick,” she said.

When comparing the heat to other places she had traveled, she said, “I’ve been to Mexico and Texas over the summer, but here in Manhattan, it feels just as hot if not hotter.”

Meanwhile, on the K-State campus, student Will Baldwin said the heat has been a struggle when trying to get around campus.

“My glasses fog up and you’re like ‘I can’t see,’ and the second thing you feel is the heat. I’m in my house it’s nice, I walk outside it’s death, and then I’m in my classroom and it’s nice again.”

Youth pastor Brock Glenn faced the heat head-on while throwing a back-to-school bash at City Park. He said regardless of the record-breaking heat, he’s doing okay.

“We appreciate everyone thinking of us in Manhattan, Kansas, but we’re doing good,” Glenn said, followed by a laugh.

