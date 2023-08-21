Marion County Record releases new video of raid on home of 98-year-old co-owner

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - The Marion County Record released a new video on Monday showing police and deputies raiding the home of the newspaper’s 98-year-old co-owner Joan Meyer. Joan lived in the home with her son, Eric, also co-owner and editor of the Record.

The in-home surveillance video shows Joan, obviously upset by the officers wearing blue gloves and using flashlights to search through items in the home.

“Don’t you touch any of that stuff,” Joan can be heard saying to the officers. “This is my house.”

Joan, shown wearing a house coat and using a walker, then approaches Marion Police Chief Gideon and tells him to order the officers out of her house. When he doesn’t move, she tells him to get out of the house and stand outside while the search is being conducted.

“I want to see what they’re doing,” says Joan as she makes her way around the couch where officers continue to search what she calls “personal papers.”

The video ends as an officer moves out of the way to allow the 98-year-old over into the area being searched.

Joan died a day after the raid. Her son said the raid contributed to his mother’s death, stating that she couldn’t sleep or eat after the incident. Her funeral was on Saturday.

HOW IT STARTED

Affidavits obtained over the weekend state that Marion police searched and seized property from the Record and two homes. Chief Cody said he was investigating the identity theft and unlawful acts concerning computers regarding local business owner, Kari Newell, according to the court document.

The incident began when a source sent Newell’s driving record showing a DUI arrest to the Record. Newell was facing a city council vote for approval of a liquor license. The source alleged she didn’t have a driver’s license due to the arrest, which state law requires to obtain a liquor license.

Bernie Rhodes, the attorney representing the Record, said a reporter for the paper verified the information using public information websites. The paper said it wasn’t going to report on it, but editor Eric Meyer sent the information to Chief Cody.

In the affidavits, Chief Cody stated that the reporter misrepresented herself to access and download the information. Rhodes said the reporter’s actions were legal under state and U.S. law.

“As I have said numerous times in the last week, it is not a crime in America to be a reporter. These affidavits prove that the only so-called ‘crime’ Chief Cody was investigating was being a reporter,” Rhodes said.

The affidavits were signed off by Chief Cody and Judge Laura Viar on the day of the raid but weren’t filed until three days later.

Last week, the Marion County Attorney withdrew the search warrants citing insufficient evidence. The computers, cell phones and hard drives seized during the Aug. 11 raid have been returned, and the KBI has taken over the investigation.

The Marion City Council will hold its next meeting on Monday at 4:30 p.m. but according to the agenda, the raid will not be discussed.

