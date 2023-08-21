Pittsburg police investigate deadly shooting

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Pittsburg, Kan., are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man.

Police said on Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to 202 N. Locust St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a shooting incident regarding a man who had been shot and killed.

Officers identified the man Justin E. Krogen, of Pittsburg. His body was sent to Kansas City for an autopsy.

Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com