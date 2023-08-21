Video playlist: Marion County Record owner discusses police raid

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The police raid of the Marion County Record newspaper earlier this month made national headlines as many observers felt the intrusion was a violation of the First Amendment’s freedom of the press protection.

Though police have since withdrawn the search warrant and returned seized items they said weren’t accessed, the story is far from over. Owner Eric Meyer is considering legal action, and the City of Marion is making decisions on how to confront the issue.

Morning 12 News reporter Max Dutton conducted an exclusive interview with Meyer, who remains incredulous about the events of the last two-plus weeks.

