Weather Alert continues this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme heat continues to hang on for the Plains this week and highs will likely remain above 100 through Friday in most areas. During extreme heat waves, it’s essential to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure if possible.

A clear sky is expected early Tuesday with lows in the 60s and 70s. Highs will reach the low 100s again, but because of the higher humidity, we should expect heat indices over central and eastern Kansas to be a couple degrees higher than the air temperature.

There’s no relief on Wednesday or Thursday. The heat ridge remains locked over the central US and that will lead to more 100 degree days. Look for a cold front to be coming in Friday night, which could lead to some storms for northern Kansas. There may be some more storms on the horizon for northern Kansas into Saturday night. Everybody should feel some big time heat relief in less than a week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot. Wind: S/SE 5-10. High: 104.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and mild. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 76.

Wed: High: 102 Sunny.

Thu: High: 103 Low: 75 Sunny.

Fri: High: 103 Low: 75 Sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; chance of an afternoon/eve. storm

Mon: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

