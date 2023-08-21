Weather Alert for the dangerous heat today

Excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday evening.
Excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday evening.(KWCH)
By Haylen Wilhite
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

*Excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday at 10 PM*

It’s day 3 of being under the dangerous heat dome and the heat is not leaving us just yet. We are starting the morning off warmer than normal with lows in the mid 70s. Expect to see highs once again in the 100s this afternoon with heat indexes ranging from 105-110.

This will be the same story for tomorrow as well as Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We may very well see more record highs getting broken between today and Tuesday. Our record high for today is 105 which was set back in 1896, well over 100 years ago.

The high-pressure block doesn’t want to budge until late Friday when the ridge will begin to weaken and allow for a cold front to push through the region. This will allow for “cooler” and near-normal temperatures for us by the weekend. As for any rain chances, they still remain minimal to none this week.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Sunny and dangerously hot. wind: SE 5-10. high: 106.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: SSE 5-10. low: 75.

Tomorrow: Sunny and dangerously hot. Wind: S 5-10. high: 105.

Wed: low: 76. high: 104. Mostly sunny and very hot.

Thu: low: 76. high: 104. Sunny and very hot.

Fri: low: 76. high: 103. Mostly sunny and very hot.

Sat: low: 73. High: 94. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: low: 68. High: 90. Mostly sunny and cooler.

