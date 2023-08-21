Week of Aug. 21: Job of the day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on Regional Manufacturing Opportunities.

MONDAY: Machinist 2 | Triumph Accessory Services | Wellington | $22 | Qualifications: •Minimum of 3 years machining experience in the Aerospace industry •Machining principles on materials ranging from stainless steel to magnesium •Microsoft Office Basics •1 to 3 years of experience in a technical support role •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Must be willing to work any of the 3 shifts | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12642156 | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, PTO. Benefits start on day one. | Triumph Accessory Services has 4 additional postings KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: QA Inspector | GKN Aerospace Precision Machining | Wellington | $23 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •2 year technical degree or equivalent experience •At least 3 years of inspection experience | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12632537 | Benefits include: •Health, Vison, Dental, Short Term Disability, Long Term Disability and Education Reimbursement. | GKN Aerospace Precision Machining has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Production Maintenance Tech I 1st shift | BG Products, Inc | El Dorado | $21.00 - $23.50 with 1,000 sign-on bonus | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent required •2 - 3 years experience industrial maintenance preferred •Electrical, mechanical, high-speed packaging, and PLC experience desired | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12523755 | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, Telehealth, Life Insurance, Disability, Legal Shield, 401k and Profit Sharing, Paid Time off, Paid Holidays, Employee Assistance Program Services. | BG Products, Inc has 18 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Operating Technician Paint Maker - 3rd shift | The Sherwin Williams Co | Andover | $2074 | Qualifications: •18 years of age •1 year of experience working with machinery in a manufacturing environment •Experience monitoring the quality of raw materials or finished goods | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12548480 | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, Disability Coverage, 401K and so much more! | The Sherwin Williams Co has 4 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Entry level Production Worker | Park Aerospace Corp. | Newton | $15 - $16.50 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent is required •A minimum of 1 to 2 years experience in a manufacturing environment is preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12617245 | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, 401K. | The Bradbury Co., Inc. has 16 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

