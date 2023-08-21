Wichita police investigating early Monday homicide on N. Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a homicide stemming from an investigation in the 1200 block of N. Broadway that happened just after midnight on Monday.

Officers arrived on to the 1200 block of N. Broadway, where a victim was lying unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of the victim’s injuries is still being investigated. Investigators are following up leads but have no other information. Police have not yet identified the victim.

