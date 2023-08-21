Wichita police investigating early Monday homicide on N. Broadway

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a homicide stemming from an investigation in the 1200 block of N. Broadway that happened just after midnight on Monday.

Officers arrived on to the 1200 block of N. Broadway, where a victim was lying unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed until EMS arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of the victim’s injuries is still being investigated. Investigators are following up leads but have no other information. Police have not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Emergency Manager confirmed a reported explosion at the electrical...
Power restored for many in S. Wichita, Red Cross opens cooling center
Marion County Record seizure
Affidavits used to justify search warrant at Marion County Record released
FILE
Starlink visible across Kansas sky
Wichita Police said life-saving measures were attempted by Fire and EMS and the man was taken...
Man dies after being found unresponsive in College Hill backyard pool
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues this week

Latest News

KWCH Building You
Week of Aug. 21: Job of the day
Pittsburg police investigate deadly shooting
Wichita State University faces network issues on first day of classes
Eric Meyer exclusive interview 6