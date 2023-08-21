Wichita State faces internet outage on first day of classes

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a hectic first day back to school at Wichita State University.

Anyone visiting the university’s website Monday morning will be met with the following message: “The Wichita State University web resource you’ve requested are not available at this time. We’ll provide updates about the problem and expected restoration of services below. Click the black reload button to check for updates.”

On Monday, August 21, 2023, students at Wichita State University returned to school only to find out there was an internet outage across campus.(KWCH)

According to the site, “network issues are disrupting some campus services.” Students were alerted that the issue is university-wide.

The university said its Information Technology Services (ITS) is aware of the issue and working to restore service.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

