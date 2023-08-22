Student critically injured after falling off car at Maize High School

One person was critically hurt in an accident at Maize High School.
One person was critically hurt in an accident at Maize High School.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in very critical condition following an accident at Maize High School.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed the person’s condition.

The Maize School District has said that the Maize Police Department will provide the most up-to-date information on the situation.

12 News has reached out to the police department for that update.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of...
Marion County Record releases new video of raid on home of 98-year-old co-owner
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
One Wichita school cancels class Tuesday amid heat wave
One person is dead after an attack early Monday near 11th and Broadway
Man killed in north Wichita attack
Class was dismissed early at McPherson High School on Monday after temperatures reached 80 to...
Some Kansas schools forced to cancel classes due to excessive heat
Marion City Council meeting - 8/21/23
City Council holds first meeting since raid on Marion County Record

Latest News

ambulance
Oklahoma teen rushed to Wichita hospital after being struck by semi
Harmoney Harper's father wants his daughter to be remembered for her joyful personality.
Derby Public Schools wears purple in memory of 8-year-old student
KWCH Car Crash generic
Person critically hurt after vehicle hits tree
(Source: MGN)
More lane closures coming to West Kellogg next week