Derby Public Schools wears purple in memory of 8-year-old student

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A funeral service was held Monday morning for eight-year-old Harmoney Harper.

The Oaklawn Elementary School student died on Aug. 11 when she was struck by a school bus outside her home in the Oaklawn neighborhood.

On Monday, Derby Public Schools invited the student body and staff members to wear purple in support of Harmoney’s family.

12 News spoke with Harmoney’s dad following last week’s accident. He said his daughter loved school, loved everyone and was full of laughter.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised nearly $29,000.

