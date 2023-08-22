Helping Hand: Team Overdrive emphasizes community involvement

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local basketball team is teaching area youth the importance of giving back to the community. Their outreach earned them a Helping Hand from KWCH 12 News and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers.

Players for Team Overdrive work hard on and off the court.

“I try to put emphasis on making sure we are community strength or community based, so (it’s) not just the kids going out to the tournaments just to play basketball, but actually putting their feet on the ground and engaging whatever is going on out in the community.”

Team Overdrive is a summer youth basketball program that plays in tournaments across the Midwest. The team raises money through car washed and other activities. But Loggins said she wants the experience to be about more than basketball.

“That’s super-duper important,” Loggins said. “Just through this game, teaching of intangible things like communication and being able to cooperate with others. So teamwork, discipline, these are all important things for them to have not only just in this game, but in life. That’s the important things to us.”

