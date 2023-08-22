How hot is it? Hot enough to cook cornbread outside, Wichita man proves

Caption
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you think it feels like an oven outside, John Veesart proved you just might be right.

He shared photos with 12 News showing the cornbread muffins he made outside. Veesart said he used a boxed cornbread mix and a cardboard box with a little aluminum foil.

“The skillet is a vintage Griswold cast iron Aebleskiver skillet,” he said.

Veesart said he started the process around 12:30 and the cornbread was done around 18:00, that’s 6 p.m. in standard time.

“As the last photo shows I was just letting the skillet cool down on its own,” Vessart said. “Not that it cooled down that much.”

The National Weather Service said Wichita broke its high temperature on Sunday (August 20) at 108 degrees. The old record temperature of 106 degrees was set in 1896 and again in 2001.

