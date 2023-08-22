Kansas soybean crops stressed by dangerous heat, lack of rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week’s dangerous heat has become concerning for Kansas farmers.

Matt Short, a farmer in Saline County, said it only took a couple of days to see a dramatic change in his crops.

“I’ve never in my life seen the conditions of these soybeans go backward in such a hurry. I mean, it’s just like an oven out there. Within a couple of days, everything just started turning brown and dying off,” said Short.

Gordon Stands in Butler County is hoping for good news for his crop, but he said the triple-digit temperatures are causing stress.

“Soybeans ideally thrive in 85 degrees. Anything over that, they’re going to be stressed, and these temperatures above 100 degrees they’re really stressed,” said Stands.

Like most crops, he said they’re also in need of some rain.

“It’s uniquely dry. I mean everybody that’s all you hear when you talk to your farmer friends, ranchers. Nobody remembers it being this dry,” said Stands.

If all else fails, he said he’ll salvage the crop and turn it into hay.

“You know it won’t make any grain. That’s one possibility, but typically it doesn’t make very much,” Stands said.

