Marion man denounces police chief, mayor during City Council meeting

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - Marion resident Darwin Markley stood alone during public comment at Monday’s Marion City Council meeting in calling for the resignation of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, Mayor David Mayfield, and City Councilman Zach Collett.

“As far as Chief Cody goes, he can take his high horse he brought into this community and giddy up on out of town,” Markley said.

Markley cited Kansas Statute 60-1205, which covers the grounds for forfeiture of public office, when calling for their resignations.

“The world is watching Marion,” Markley said. “There has to be accountability for those involved. Which includes the mayor for abandoning this city right in the middle of all this (and) never calling a special meeting to discuss any of these issues.”

At the top of that list of issues? The raid by police on the Marion County Record’s newsroom, its publisher Eric Meyer’s home, and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel’s residence — actions that Markley believes could be costly for the city.

“It’s the city’s responsibility to look out for the health and welfare of the citizens,” Markley said. “I don’t believe this has been followed. The city has been put into a huge financial liability.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com