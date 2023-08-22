McPherson College’s restored 1953 Mercedes-Benz places 2nd in Class at Pebble Beach

McPherson College's 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet became the first entirely...
McPherson College's 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet became the first entirely student-restored car to rank in the 72-year history of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.(McPherson College)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Congratulations are underway for McPherson College. The 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet restored entirely by students in the college’s Automotive Restoration program won second in class at the 72nd Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

The vehicle becomes the first entirely student-restored car to rank in the top three in class in the history of luxury car show.

“Many car collectors dream of just competing at Pebble Beach their entire lives, so for our students to earn second in class is truly an exceptional achievement,” said McPherson College President Michael Schneider. “This is 10 years in the making, with students, alumni, and faculty pouring their heart and soul into this restoration project of the Mercedes-Benz to make this vision a reality. This accomplishment puts our students on par with the professionals of automotive restoration. As an alumnus and president, I could not be more proud of everyone that had a hand in this historic day for McPherson College. Today is a great day to be a Bulldog.”

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the oldest Concours in the United States and widely considered the most prestigious car show in the world. Thousands of applicants from around the world vie for a spot, with just 200 cars being invited to compete.

