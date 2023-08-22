Oberlin seeks bond issues for renovations, upgrades

OBERLIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Some residents in Decatur County will vote on a bond issue next week not expected to exceed $29 million.

Officials want to upgrade school buildings in the Oberlin school district that are more than 90 years old and in need of some major repairs.

“We have been fixing a lot of things, but there’s some things that need completely redone,” said Oberlin Schools Superintendent Joel Applegate.

He said it’s been almost 60 years since Oberlin last had a bond issue. For 2023, the focus would be on the schools’ HVAC systems. Most classrooms only have window units.

“Our HVAC? We don’t really have HVAC, you want fresh air, you open the windows,” said Applegate.

He said the building, which was built in 1938, isn’t equipped to handle the technology the school needs. Plus, the building isn’t easily accessible for people with disabilities.

“Too steep of grades, doors aren’t ADA, bathrooms aren’t ADA, I mean there’s so many things that need to be done,” said Applegate.

The bond has some worried about an increase in taxes. On a $100,000 home, residents will see an increase of around $300 more per year.

“We looked at all the options, but if you start cutting back too much then you’re going to have another bond again, because you didn’t do things correctly the first time,” Applegate said.

He said he just wants what’s best for students.

“Things have changed, and we need to make sure they’re updated to give the best quality education for our students,” Applegate said.

The bond vote takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at regular voting locations. There will be a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, for those who have more questions.

