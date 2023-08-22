Oklahoma teen rushed to Wichita hospital after being struck by semi

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old girl was brought to the hospital in Wichita after she was struck by a semi in Newkirk, Oklahoma, on Monday.

News 9 in Oklahoma City reports that the teen was returning to Newkirk High School after lunch when the semi struck her in the crosswalk. Police said the driver didn’t see the student until impact.

“Talking with him, he was really shaken over it,” said Newkirk Police Chief Kevin Maine to News 9. “You could tell how it impacted him.

In a release, Newkirk Public Schools Superintendent Todd Overstreet said there’s nothing more important to the district than student safety. He asked that the student and her family be kept in their thoughts and prayers.

“As we say, Newkirk is a district where every Tiger feels loved, respected and encouraged. I know our community will rally around this student and their family during this difficult time,” said Overstreet.

Counselors were available at the school to help students who needed help dealing with the news.

