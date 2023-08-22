Oklahoma teen rushed to Wichita hospital after being struck by semi

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KWCH) - A 16-year-old girl was brought to the hospital in Wichita after she was struck by a semi in Newkirk, Oklahoma, on Monday.

News 9 in Oklahoma City reports that the teen was returning to Newkirk High School after lunch when the semi struck her in the crosswalk. Police said the driver didn’t see the student until impact.

“Talking with him, he was really shaken over it,” said Newkirk Police Chief Kevin Maine to News 9. “You could tell how it impacted him.

In a release, Newkirk Public Schools Superintendent Todd Overstreet said there’s nothing more important to the district than student safety. He asked that the student and her family be kept in their thoughts and prayers.

“As we say, Newkirk is a district where every Tiger feels loved, respected and encouraged. I know our community will rally around this student and their family during this difficult time,” said Overstreet.

Counselors were available at the school to help students who needed help dealing with the news.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of...
Marion County Record releases new video of raid on home of 98-year-old co-owner
One person is dead after an attack early Monday near 11th and Broadway
Man killed in north Wichita attack
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
One Wichita school cancels class Tuesday amid heat wave
Class was dismissed early at McPherson High School on Monday after temperatures reached 80 to...
Some Kansas schools forced to cancel classes due to excessive heat
Marion City Council meeting - 8/21/23
City Council holds first meeting since raid on Marion County Record

Latest News

Harmoney Harper's father wants his daughter to be remembered for her joyful personality.
Derby Public Schools wears purple in memory of 8-year-old student
KWCH Car Crash generic
Person critically hurt after vehicle hits tree
(Source: MGN)
More lane closures coming to West Kellogg next week
Harmoney Harper's father tells 12 News he was awakened to the "horrific" news of the accident.
Derby school bus hits, kills 8-year-old girl