Passed the halfway point of the heat wave

Weather Alert continues but there is an end in sight
Extreme heat continues for another day
Extreme heat continues for another day(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat wave is halfway over, with four 100 degree days in a row and number five coming on Wednesday. Weather Alert Days continue through Friday as high temperatures will remain near or above 100 throughout the rest of the week.

Although some clouds will sneak through Kansas in the coming days, chances for storms are nowhere to be found. Highs on Wednesday will hit or exceed 100, but with the higher humidity for central and eastern Kansas, we can expect heat index values to climb above 105 for most areas.

Look for more dangerous heat on Thursday with highs staying above 100. A cold front will move into northern Kansas Friday night, which could lead to some storms for northern Kansas, but odds are a bit better for Saturday night to have some storms over northern Kansas.

Everyone will have much cooler weather by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear and warm. Wind: S 5-10. low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; still hot. Wind: S/SW 5-15. high: 103.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 76.

Thu: High: 102 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 103 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 65 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

