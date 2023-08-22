Reno County reports increase in overdoses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department has reported a recent spike in non-fatal overdoses of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Since Monday, there have been five such overdoses, four involving methamphetamine and one overdose of fentanyl. The department has been tracking overdoses since October 2020.

The Reno Recovery Collaborative recommends the following steps and strategies to help reduce overdoses in the county:

Naloxone (Narcan) education, trainings, and availability

Encourage more people to carry naloxone (Narcan)

Encourage members of our community who use substances to never use alone

Check in on friends or family regularly that use substances

