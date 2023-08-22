Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes Cape coral cobra hatchling

The Segwick County Zoo shared photos of one of its smallest members - a Cape coral hatchling.
The Segwick County Zoo shared photos of one of its smallest members - a Cape coral hatchling.(Chelsey Schartz | Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s something new at the Sedgwick County Zoo! A Cape coral cobra is one of its newest members.

This venomous little snake was hatched this past Sunday and is one of four hatchlings this year, the zoo said. A photo of the hatchling shows it next to a penny for comparison, but the zoo said this species can get up to 2.5 feet in length.

“We’re proud to announce that this is the third year in a row we’ve successfully bred them. When you visit the Zoo, don’t miss the opportunity to see two adults on exhibit in the A&R building!” said the zoo.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of...
Marion County Record releases new video of raid on home of 98-year-old co-owner
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
One Wichita school cancels class Tuesday amid heat wave
One person is dead after an attack early Monday near 11th and Broadway
Man killed in north Wichita attack
Class was dismissed early at McPherson High School on Monday after temperatures reached 80 to...
Some Kansas schools forced to cancel classes due to excessive heat
Marion City Council meeting - 8/21/23
City Council holds first meeting since raid on Marion County Record

Latest News

Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of...
Kansas lawmaker introduces legislation on search warrant reform
Dr. Galen Vesey was just a teenager in 1958 when he and other members of the Wichita NAACP...
Dockum Drugstore Sit-in participant marks how far we've come 65 years later
Reno County reports increase in overdoses
Players for Team Overdrive work hard on and off the court.
Helping Hand: Team Overdrive emphasizes community involvement