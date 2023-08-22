Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes Cape coral cobra hatchling

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s something new at the Sedgwick County Zoo! A Cape coral cobra is one of its newest members.

This venomous little snake was hatched this past Sunday and is one of four hatchlings this year, the zoo said. A photo of the hatchling shows it next to a penny for comparison, but the zoo said this species can get up to 2.5 feet in length.

“We’re proud to announce that this is the third year in a row we’ve successfully bred them. When you visit the Zoo, don’t miss the opportunity to see two adults on exhibit in the A&R building!” said the zoo.

