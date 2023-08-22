Some Kansas schools forced to cancel classes due to excessive heat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McPherson High School dismissed its students before the lunch hour on Monday due to the HVAC system failing, leading to hot classroom temperatures.

It was the second week of class at the high school where temperatures reached 80 to 90 degrees.

“Well, if its that hot the kids are not going to be paying attention. So, they might as well send them home,” said Karen Martin, who lives in McPherson.

Dr. Shiloh Vincent, superintendent for McPherson Schools, said the HVAC system stopped working overnight and the cooling process to get the classrooms to a normal temperature did not occur. The district said a motor failed on top of the chiller. The part is being shipped overnight.

“Today, we will have a good idea of what the issues were and have that system back up and running. Certainly not of the realm of possibility if that’s not the case then we will have to look to find a different path for tomorrow as well. We are confident that we can get the HVAC issue addressed so that we can be back up and running,” said Vincent.

The superintendent said an $88.5 million bond issue on the ballot in November is slated to address upgrading the high school’s facilities including the HVAC system.

“These types of issues when they spring up are just another example of why we desperately need updated facilities for our students and staff,” said Vincent.

But some people are skeptical about approving the bond issue saying that the district should be doing a better job with facility maintenance.

“The air conditioner - they should have serviced every year like we do in our homes instead of it letting it fall to pieces and then say, ‘oh, let’s get a new one’ because that costs a lot of money and our taxes are already high enough,” said Martin.

Vincent said staff members should report to work on Tuesday. They will be involved in professional development activities at an off-site location. Classes for students is canceled on Tuesday.

OTHER HEAT-RELATED CANCELLATIONS

In El Dorado, classes were canceled at Skelly Elementary School on Monday because of cooling system issues.

The district said its maintenance team was made aware that the HVAC system was not keeping the building cool Sunday evening. When they went out to check on the system, they discovered that the chiller was malfunctioning.

Due to the extreme temperatures and not knowing if it would be able to be fixed and cool the building to a reasonable temperature before the school day was supposed to begin, the administration made the decision to cancel classes at that school for Monday.

As of Monday after, the district said repairs were made and the system seems to be functioning normally.

“We will continue to monitor the system, but at this point, we are planning for classes to resume at Skelly in the morning,” said a spokesperson for the district.

Other heat-related cancellations include all YMCA outdoor practices, the City of Lawrence canceled all of its outdoor activities through Thursday, Derby Public Schools canceled its “Derby Night Lights” scheduled for Thursday.

