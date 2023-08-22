Southwest Power Pool says new record set for usage

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Southwest Power Pool said its territory set a new record for usage. Evergy, which provides electricity to Wichita and portions of south-central and northeastern Kansas, works with the SPP to coordinate generation resources for the region.

The SPP said it set the record on Monday (Aug. 21) at 4:27 p.m. when energy demand peaked at 56,184 megawatts.

While the SPP said it remains under multiple advisories for conservation, resources and weather through Friday, the power market manager said none of the advisories require the public to conserve energy.

“These advisories have been issued to raise awareness of potential threats to reliability among entities responsible for operating transmission and generation facilities,” said the SPP.

The agency advises people to contact their local utility for details specific to their area. As of Monday, Evergy said it has the generation capacity available to meet customers’ needs.

