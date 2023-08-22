Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.(City of Perkins)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
PERKINS, Okla. (Gray News) – A third-grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested after police said she was drunk in the classroom on the first day of school.

According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.

Coates is a third-grade teacher at Perkins-Tyron Intermediate School.

Police said school administrators contacted the school resource officer in reference to a “possibly intoxicated” teacher.

When the officer met with Coates, he confirmed the teacher was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Coates’ breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .24, which is three times the legal limit, police said.

Police body camera footage published by KFOR reportedly shows Coates admitting to police she drank wine on the way to school that morning.

According to the Perkins-Tyron Public Schools calendar, the incident happened on the first day of school.

Coates was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail on a public intoxication charge. She has since been released.

Perkins is located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

