Tip about a weapon sends Haysville schools into ‘secure’ mode

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Haysville police were called to investigate an incident at Campus High School on Tuesday.

Gillian Macias, the Haysville Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Student Services, said the district received information through a tip line about a person who had a weapon in the parking lot at the high school. They did not enter the school, according to Macias.

The district shared the information with the administration at Campus High School, and the high school and Ruth Clark were immediately placed in SECURE mode. SECURE mode means students and staff continue with their normal schedule; however, students, staff, and visitors are not allowed in or out of the building while SECURE mode is in effect.

The Haysville Police Department is onsite and working with the administration at both schools to investigate the matter. SECURE mode has been lifted.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com