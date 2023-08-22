Weather Alert for the dangerous heat and humidity combo today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

*Excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday 10 PM*

Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says it’s onward to day 4 of the intense heat wave across the state today. Even this morning the heat is taking a toll on our morning lows. We are starting the day in the mid 70s and feeling quite muggy outside with dewpoints in the 70s.

By the time we get to the afternoon, our highs will again be in the lower 100s but with slightly higher dewpoints than yesterday, so higher heat indexes will be more noticeable.

As for the next several days, expect the same story with the heat still being the main issue with highs in the lower 100s until the weekend. That is when we will finally see some sweet relief in the form of a cold front and possibly a slight chance for rain.

This front will allow for more near-normal temperatures and better rain chances for those far north and west. Any rain chances around the Wichita area remain minimal but we may see a stray shower Sunday. Highs going into next week will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Sunny and dangerously hot. wind: SE/S 5-10. high: 104.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: SE/S 5-10. low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Wind: SW 5-10. high: 103.

Thu: low: 76. high: 103. Sunny and very hot.

Fri: low: 76. high: 104. Sunny and very hot.

Sat: low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy, chance for evening storms.

Mon: low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny and cooler.

