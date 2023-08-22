Weather Alert for the dangerous heat and humidity combo today

Dangerous heat across the state for the next few days.
Dangerous heat across the state for the next few days.(KWCH)
By Haylen Wilhite
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

*Excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday 10 PM*

Meteorologist Haylen Wilhite says it’s onward to day 4 of the intense heat wave across the state today. Even this morning the heat is taking a toll on our morning lows. We are starting the day in the mid 70s and feeling quite muggy outside with dewpoints in the 70s.

By the time we get to the afternoon, our highs will again be in the lower 100s but with slightly higher dewpoints than yesterday, so higher heat indexes will be more noticeable.

As for the next several days, expect the same story with the heat still being the main issue with highs in the lower 100s until the weekend. That is when we will finally see some sweet relief in the form of a cold front and possibly a slight chance for rain.

This front will allow for more near-normal temperatures and better rain chances for those far north and west. Any rain chances around the Wichita area remain minimal but we may see a stray shower Sunday. Highs going into next week will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Sunny and dangerously hot. wind: SE/S 5-10. high: 104.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: SE/S 5-10. low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Wind: SW 5-10. high: 103.

Thu: low: 76. high: 103. Sunny and very hot.

Fri: low: 76. high: 104. Sunny and very hot.

Sat: low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sun: low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy, chance for evening storms.

Mon: low: 65. High: 88. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of...
Marion County Record releases new video of raid on home of 98-year-old co-owner
One person is dead after an attack early Monday near 11th and Broadway
Man killed in north Wichita attack
The Sedgwick County Emergency Manager confirmed a reported explosion at the electrical...
Power restored for many in S. Wichita, Red Cross opens cooling center
crime scene tape
Wichita police investigating early Monday homicide on N. Broadway
Marion City Council meeting - 8/21/23
City Council holds first meeting since raid on Marion County Record

Latest News

Extreme heat extends into another day
Weather Alert continues this week
Excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday evening.
Weather Alert for the dangerous heat today
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Weather Alert: Extreme heat continues this week
Extreme heat continues- records possible
More record heat possible today and Monday