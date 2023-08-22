Wichita school cancels class Tuesday amid heat wave

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A north Wichita school cancels class Tuesday as an excessive heat warning remains in effect for much of Kansas.

In an e-mail sent to parents, administrators at Horace Mann Dual Language Magnet say classes are canceled due to mechanical issues with the buildings’ cooling system. This also impacts the latchkey programs and cross country practice Tuesday for Horace Mann students.. The school first learned of the problems Monday and says repairs will begin early Tuesday. Administrators say the repairs should be finished by the end of today, and will let parents know if classes are canceled for Wednesday.

Students at McPherson High School will also be out of class Tuesday. The school dismissed students Monday morning after learning of issues with the buildings’ cooling system. Classroom temperatures reached up to 90 degrees. High school employees will still report to work today for professional development at an off-site location.

Meanwhile, students at El Dorado’s Skelly Elementary return to class Tuesday morning. The school was closed Monday morning for HVAC repairs.

