Zoo Pals plates for kids are coming back

The company said 10 of the original Zoo Pals are coming back.
The company said 10 of the original Zoo Pals are coming back.(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) – One of the most nostalgic products of the 2000s is coming back – Zoo Pals!

The Hefty brand announced Thursday in a news release that the popular Zoo Pals plates are making their return.

The iconic plates show the faces of different zoo animals and are portioned into three sections, with one large space for the main item and two ears or feet for dipping sauces and sides.

The plates are also instantly recognizable for their jingle, “Zoo, zoo, Zoo Pals / Zoo Pals make eating fun!”

“Over the last nine years, we have received many calls, social media, and even petition requests from fans to bring back Zoo Pals™ and the wait is finally over,” said Jen Ganahl, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products.

The plates were available starting Aug. 17 at online retailers. Hefty said the plates quickly sold out on Amazon, but they are working to restock them.

