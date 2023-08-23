Firefighters help 250 pigs keep cool after semi-truck breaks down on I-70

Firefighters help keep 250 pigs cool after a truck breaks down on Aug. 22, 2023.
Firefighters help keep 250 pigs cool after a truck breaks down on Aug. 22, 2023.(Geary Co. Fire)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters in Geary Co. stopped to help keep 250 pigs cool after a semi-truck broke down along I-70 in the intense heat.

Crews noted that the pigs had started to overheat due to the extreme heat and lack of airflow. A small diameter hose was used to cool the critters down.

Geary County Fire said Riley County Fire also brought additional water to help keep the pigs cool.

The temperature had been recorded at 105 degrees with a heat index of 112 on Tuesday.

