How to efficiently use your air conditioner

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Knowing how to use an air conditioner efficiently in triple-digit heat can save you money. But not all air conditioning tips are true.

One myth is that you should cover units with an umbrella so the unit doesn’t get too hot. Fahnestock HVAC supervisor Dustin Manning says this isn’t true — it actually makes things worse.

“What that would actually do is cause this 130 (or) 140 degree air that’s being expelled from the top of the unit to recirculate,” Manning said.

Another myth is that a larger AC unit will work better than smaller models. Manning says oversized units don’t run efficiently.

“If we have an oversized unit, it doesn’t spend enough time running, so we don’t remove as much humidity out of the air,” Manning said. “All we end up doing is cooling the house off really quick and then shutting off.”

One more myth myth is that you should turn the temperature up when you leave the house.

“The most efficient thing you can do with your air conditioner is set a temperature and stay there,” Manning said.

Here are a couple real tips.

1. Ceiling fans can increase efficiency — as long as they’re spinning the correct way.

“In the summertime, we want our fans pulling that cool air up from the basement,” Manning said.

2. And if you have an outdoor unit, make sure to keep it clean. That includes the filter.

“A good way to check (your filter) is by putting it up to a light. If you can see through it, it’s good. If not, replace it.”

