KU Kickoff at Corinth Square canceled due to excessive heat

KU football hosts first-ever kickoff party(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. - Friday Night’s KU Kickoff at Corinth Square event in Prairie Village has been canceled, due to excessive heat warnings and fan safety concerns.

Fans are encouraged to show their support at the Jayhawks’ home opener against Missouri State on Sept. 1. All home games feature pre-game entertainment on “The Hill,” including live music, food trucks and the Family Fun Zone which opens three hours prior to kickoff.

Tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now, including season tickets, mini-plans and single-game tickets.  Mini plans are designed to allow fans to pick the games that work the best for them. The Gameday on the Hill Fan Tailgate will be available for all seven home games in 2023 for just $20, featuring a tented atmosphere, TVs, tailgate games, food and a cash bar.

Sports Combo Passes for KU students are also available for just $175. The pass includes access to both football and basketball tickets and can be purchased online through Enroll and Pay through August 23. After August 23, students can purchase the Sports Combo Pass on their student account through KUathletics.com or by calling the ticket office. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.

