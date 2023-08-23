Mid Continent Roofing settles for $2,500 after customer complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita roofing business has entered into a Consent Judgment with the Sedgwick County district attorney after a customer complaint.

Mid Continent Roofing agreed on a $2,500 consent judgment with the D.A.’s office after allegedly violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to provide a material benefit to a protected when the business failed to issue a $13,205.65 refund for failing to replace the consumer’s roof. Protected consumers include the disabled, veterans, members of the military and persons over the age of 60. K.S.A. 50-676.

While Mid Continent denied violating the KCPA, the business accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter. Prior to the settlement, Mid Continent voluntarily provided a full refund to the consumer and, as part of the judgment, agreed to pay a $2,500 civil penalty, along with additional investigative expenses, and court costs.

Mid Continent also promised to not perform or contract for work the business does not have the requisite license or skill to perform. Future services will include obtaining necessary permits and inspections. The Consent Judgment includes an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts in the future and Mid Continent agreed to cooperate with the investigation of any future complaints.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com