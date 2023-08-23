Oklahoma law enforcement confirms ‘something of importance’ found in Rader’s backyard

The undersheriff confirmed to 12 News that something of importance was found at the former Park City property of serial killer Dennis Rader.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We expect to learn more about what authorities were searching for on Tuesday at the former property of serial killer Dennis Rader, aka BTK (bin, torture, kill). The Osage County undersheriff confirmed that items were found in what was previously the backyard of the property.

He said it was not a body or bones, but related to cases in which they believe Rader to be a suspect.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rader’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, said she learned about the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney, possibly connected to her father. Kinney was last seen working at a laundromat in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, located in Osage County.

Rader confirmed to 12 News that he was questioned by Oklahoma investigators about the cold case because of visits he made to the area during the time of Kinney’s disappearance. He confessed in detail to other murders but has denied any involvement in the Kinney case.

The Osage undersheriff said more details on the investigation would be released later on Wednesday.

