Pop-up thunderstorm knocks down trees, powerlines in Moundridge

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KWCH) - While most of Kansas was dealing with extreme heat, the City of Moundridge had some relief. But the microburst thunderstorm that brought rain also packed some powerful winds.

Trees were blown onto power lines, which led to outages across town. Some of the areas drivers were asked to avoid included West Galle, Hoch and Drucilla and Schmidt and Thornton so utility workers could restore power.

It led to quite a surprise for many people in the city.

“We were so happy during volleyball practice that it was raining,” said 13-year-old Gentry Dishman.

Dishman said her mom picked her up from practice and when she got home, there was a large mess to start cleaning up.

She said, “Still coming down, and the winds kept switching directions, and we were all just like, oh no.”

Tree branches were knocked down in front of their house, landing in the yard and road. In the backyard, a tree branch crashed through a fence and took out the power line to their house and their neighbor. They were without power until about midnight and Wednesday afternoon, workers were still restoring power to their neighbor. Some of those branches also landed on the family’s pickup trucks.

The damage quickly had the family getting to work to clean up and checking on their neighbor.

Dishman said, “Mr. Dwight fell, so we had to get him back up in his wheelchair and they were heading out into Inman, so we were moving some of the branches out of their driveway.”

While the Dishman lives on the north end of Moundridge, many people living on the southwest side of the city were also without power. A tree branch fell on the feeder line serving that part of the city, killing the lights for a quarter of the city for several hours. The power went off a little after 5 p.m. and was back around 11 p.m. for most.

While some spent that entire night in their house, for others, it quickly heated up and had them search for relief. Crystal Vickrey said their family, pets included, packed into their car.

“We made it till about 9 o’clock and then got in our car to drive around in the air conditioning. We drove over to Hesston to get ice cream for the kids hoping it would be on when we get home, and it wasn’t. The good thing is they update on the city website like every hour or so, letting us know we’re getting it done, we’re getting it done,” said Vickrey. “It got hot for our animals too, so we were really happy by then for our animals to have the air conditioner too because they were starting to pant and they were getting hot. The kids were so excited because the kids were going stir-crazy. When you have little kids, it’s difficult in those situations, especially for long periods.”

Vickrey said they weren’t the only ones, as driving around their neighborhood, they saw many other sets of breaklights. For Vickrey and her neighbors, they were appreciative of the quick response from the city and the long night utility crews put in.

“They worked really hard to get things back on really quickly here in town,” said Eddy Purcell. “You kind of know that the crews are hard at work and sacrificing their time taking care of the town.”

City Administrator Murray McGee said the damage required extensive work.

“We had to go in and start rebuilding the line itself. The tree hitting the power lines also broke several of the cross-arms on the poles in that area. Those all had to be rebuilt and one section of the line was actually severed, so that had to be rebuilt and repaired,” said McGee.

This isn’t the only thing keeping the city’s utility crews busy this week. On Monday, there was a power outage that was caused by the demand for electricity created by this heat. McGee said it lasted a few hours. The city has some businesses helping to reduce demand during peak load.

McGee said, “The manufacturers have now adjusted some of their hours for their staff and for the use of their equipment.”

Especially with this heat, there’s a strong appreciation from people in this city to have the power on.

Dishman said of the power coming back on, “Hit us with a blast of AC, and it was so nice.”

McGee said it would likely take a few days to clear up all the downed trees and branched, as the tree damage it scattered throughout the city.

