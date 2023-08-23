Two days left in the heat wave

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just a few more days remain of the Weather Alert Days and extreme heat that has been covering Kansas and the midsection of the country. The large, high pressure system overhead will start backing down by Friday, allowing for a cold front to move in with chances for storms returning.

Thursday will start off in the 70s and warm back up to the upper 90s (west) and some low 100s for central and south central Kansas. Heat index values will be near 105 for central and eastern Kansas.

We should expect another hot day on Friday just ahead of the cold front. Many areas will be near or just above 100 once again, but storms are on the way to northwest Kansas into the evening. Storm chances will ramp up for central and northern Kansas on Saturday with the cooler air moving in. It’s expected that southern Kansas will have some scattered storms moving through Saturday night and early Sunday.

Severe weather is not likely, but some heavy downpours will help to cool things down. Highs on Sunday will fall to the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 76.

Fri: High: 101 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; a few evening storms.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 68 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 61 Sunny.

