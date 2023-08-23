Weather Alert for the extreme heat today

By Haylen Wilhite
Aug. 23, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - *Excessive heat warning in effect until Friday 10 PM*

We’re in the final days of the heat wave before relief arrives this weekend. This morning we are even warmer than yesterday morning with lows in the middle to upper 70s and very muggy dewpoints.

Later this afternoon highs will once again be in the lower 100s but with the addition of higher dewpoints it will feel like 108-110.

The heat continues all the way into Friday until a cold front begins to pass through the state. This will bring temperatures down going into the weekend as well as help bring rain chances back for north central Kansas Saturday evening and Sunday evening/night. Wichita may see a stray shower or two Sunday night.

By early next week highs range from the upper 80s to lower 90s and will stay that way until late next week.

Wichita area forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. wind: SSW 5-10. high: 103.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: SSW 5-15. low: 76.

Tomorrow: Sunny and dangerously hot. Wind: SW 5-15. high: 102.

Fri: low: 76. high: 104. Sunny and very hot.

Sat: low: 75. High: 96. Partly cloudy, chance for evening storms.

Sun: low: 71. High: 88. Partly cloudy, chance for evening/night storms.

Mon: low: 65. High: 87. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Tue: low: 64. High: 90. Sunny and warm.

