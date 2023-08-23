What the Tech? How to improve sound quality while streaming

It isn't just you. It's more difficult than ever to hear what actors are saying when you watch TV.
By KWCH Staff and Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - How many times do you have trouble understanding dialogue while watching a show on Netflix or Amazon? It isn’t just older viewers. In a recent study more than half of young adults ages 18-29 say they watch TV with closed captioning or subtitles turned on most or all of the time because they can’t understand what the actors are saying. For comparison sake, 48% of viewers over the age of 65 say they never turn on closed captioning.

There are a few reasons dialogue is more difficult to understand than ever before.

First, as manufacturers set out to make TVs as thin as possible, it’s at the expense of good speakers. Second: streaming services don’t always mix sound good enough for the small screen. Soundbars make everything louder, not clearer. Subwoofers are great at shaking the walls with sound effects and music, which often drowns out what the actors are saying.

A few solutions: A speaker or soundbar designed to improve the clarity of dialogue. ZVOX soundbars separate what actors are saying from background sounds, enhancing the clarity of speech, and technology that’s much like hearing aids. The Mirai speaker released earlier this year, is curved the company says which allows it to produce soundwaves that clarify and spread dialogue around the room. Sound effects are lowered, while speech is amplified.

I found both of these speakers made it easier to understand the actors but do sacrifice sound effects and music that can sound a bit tinny

Some TVs are offering to improve the clarity of audio. Amazon Fire TVs have a setting to amplify dialogue. You’ll find it in audio settings, but only on Fire TVs.

And studios are aware of the problem and are being urged to do a better job mixing the sound in production for the small screen.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Authorities from Oklahoma were in Park City on Tuesday searching the property that once...
Authorities search former BTK property in Park City
One person was critically hurt in an accident at Maize High School.
Student critically injured in parking lot at Maize High School
South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that...
One Wichita school cancels class Tuesday amid heat wave
Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of...
Marion County Record releases new video of raid on home of 98-year-old co-owner
A Marion man used Monday's City Council meeting to call for the police chief and mayor to resign.
Marion man denounces police chief, mayor during City Council meeting

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Mid Continent Roofing settles for $2,500 after customer complaint
Robo texts
What the Tech? How to crack down on robo-texts
Robo texts
What the Tech? Cracking down on robo-texts
What the tech speaker
What the tech? Improving sound quality