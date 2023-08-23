Wichita extends free bus rides due to heat

City of Wichita Transit bus
City of Wichita Transit bus(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the excessive heat warning set to last through Friday, Wichita Transit is extending free bus rides through the end of that day, Aug. 28.

Regular fares will resume on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Wichita’s public libraries offer a respite for extreme weather, with air conditioning, technology, seating and water fountains. You can also find hours, events and locations at wichitalibrary.org.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it. You can find them, and their hours, at:

  • Atwater, 2755 E 19th St N.
  • Colvin, 2820 S Roosevelt St
  • Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas

A full list of recreation centers and hours may be found at wichita.gov/parkandrec and aquatics information may be found at wichita.gov/aquatics.

The City of Wichita reminds that residents are encouraged to stay inside as much as possible, hydrate regularly and ensure pets also have access to shelter and water.

