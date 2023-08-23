Wichita’s 2024 budget could mean higher property taxes for some, none for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday adopted a budget for next year’s operations, but it didn’t pass unanimously.

Before the budget approval, council members voted to exceed the revenue-neutral rate. The revenue-neutral rate is defined by state law as the rate that would keep the dollar amount of taxes flat compared to the previous year.

Going above this rate means that while the mill levy will stay the same, the dollar amount of property taxes collected by the city will be higher - going from $139 million in 2023 to $151 million in 2024.

Council members Bryan Frye, Becky Tuttle and Jeff Blubaugh voted against exceeding the revenue-neutral rate because the latest county appraisal found 80 percent of homes increased in value. Sticking to the revenue-neutral rate would have meant that most homeowners would have seen their property taxes go down.

Frye was the lone council member voting against passing the budget.

“We’re robbing Peter to pay Paul right now and we’re waiting to address the core challenge of 25, 26, 27 then instead of now,” said Frye.

The $714 million budget features funding for new fire stations, new leadership positions for the Wichita Police Department, funds for street maintenance and even extended hours for some libraries. Mayor Brandon Whipple said these were a consideration along with the increase.

“Our goal is not to spend money, it’s to invest money. We invest in our infrastructure so we can save money in the long run, we invest in the quality of life so we can retain young families who enjoy our parks, who enjoy our pools, who enjoy just living in Wichita,” said the mayor.

Mayor Whipple said the city received a record amount of public feedback over the budget after setting a new record just last year.

New property tax rebate program

Part of the approved 2024 Wichita city budget is the Wichita Homeowner Inflation Protection Plan. The property tax rebate will help Wichitans who already qualify for state tax credits.

“This has never been done by the city that I know of. My understanding is this is the largest targeted tax relief program Wichita has done In at least the last 30 years,” said Whipple.

If people qualify for tax credits like the safe senior, homestead, or disabled veterans tax credits, they qualify for this rebate from the city. If those state credits cover 75 percent of the property taxes, the city’s program will then cover the remaining 25 percent.

“It’s also going to make us perhaps the first city in kansas where if you are a low-income senior, low-income, low to mid-income family, or disabled veteran you can live in our city free of property taxes,” said the mayor.

With inflation and higher property taxes, the city said the program could make a huge difference for those who need it most.

“I have a widow in my district who lives on $8,000 a year. So times are tough for people like that, and we want to make sure that we offer what relief we can,” said Vice Mayor Mike Hoheisel. “To make sure people don’t have to decide between paying for a utility bill and putting food in the fridge.”

Mayor Whipple said the city hopes more than 8,000 people will be able to take advantage of the new program.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com